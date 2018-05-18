Education Foundation of Eagle County names Outstanding Educators for 2017-18

VAIL — Now in its 24th year, the Education Foundation of Eagle County's Evening of

Stars event hosted at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek on Saturday, May 5, celebrated the best of the best at Eagle County Schools. There were 20 Outstanding Educators, one for each school and two at each high school; two Rookies of the Year; two Tiffany Myers Support staff winners; and one Friend of Education volunteer.

With almost 500 guests in attendance, this year's theme was Teachers are Superheroes, and acknowledged the outstanding dedication of 407 nominees. Student presenters thoughtfully — and sometimes emotionally — described the unique super power each of the winning educators embodies at his or her school.

In addition to classroom heroes, the event also recognized the important roles support staff and school volunteers provide to our school communities.

"Congratulations to all of the educators and nominees who were recognized at the event, and thank you to our student presenters who made the evening so special," said Tessa Kirchner, event chair and Education Foundation of Eagle County trustee.

"This event celebrates the amazing educators we have in the Eagle County school district. Their extraordinary powers are evident every day in all of the incredible work they do with a unified determination of creating successful students."

Established in 1994, this event has since recognized approximately 2,027 educators, school support staff and volunteers. In addition to the recognition awards, the Education Foundation named 10 educators as recipients of the Distinguished Teacher Award, a financial-assistance program for education professional development.

Some funding examples from this year's recipients include elementary education certification, early-childhood education graduate program with a focus in special education and graduate degree in secondary mathematics.