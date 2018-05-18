Education Foundation of Eagle County names Outstanding Educators for 2017-18
May 18, 2018
VAIL — Now in its 24th year, the Education Foundation of Eagle County's Evening of
Stars event hosted at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek on Saturday, May 5, celebrated the best of the best at Eagle County Schools. There were 20 Outstanding Educators, one for each school and two at each high school; two Rookies of the Year; two Tiffany Myers Support staff winners; and one Friend of Education volunteer.
With almost 500 guests in attendance, this year's theme was Teachers are Superheroes, and acknowledged the outstanding dedication of 407 nominees. Student presenters thoughtfully — and sometimes emotionally — described the unique super power each of the winning educators embodies at his or her school.
In addition to classroom heroes, the event also recognized the important roles support staff and school volunteers provide to our school communities.
"Congratulations to all of the educators and nominees who were recognized at the event, and thank you to our student presenters who made the evening so special," said Tessa Kirchner, event chair and Education Foundation of Eagle County trustee.
"This event celebrates the amazing educators we have in the Eagle County school district. Their extraordinary powers are evident every day in all of the incredible work they do with a unified determination of creating successful students."
Established in 1994, this event has since recognized approximately 2,027 educators, school support staff and volunteers. In addition to the recognition awards, the Education Foundation named 10 educators as recipients of the Distinguished Teacher Award, a financial-assistance program for education professional development.
Some funding examples from this year's recipients include elementary education certification, early-childhood education graduate program with a focus in special education and graduate degree in secondary mathematics.
2017-18 Evening of Stars winners
Outstanding Educators
• Avon Elementary School: Susana Chavez
• Battle Mountain High School: Paola Baglietto
• Battle Mountain High School: Courtney Moore
• Berry Creek Middle School: Jennifer Erickson
• Brush Creek Elementary School: Drew Musser
• Eagle County Charter Academy: Kelly Place
• Eagle Valley Elementary School: Wendy Mann
• Eagle Valley High School: Owen Brown
• Eagle Valley High School: Seanna Wallis
• Eagle Valley Middle School: Kayleen Schweitzer
• Edwards Elementary School: Laura Daly
• Gypsum Creek Middle School: Michele Jackson
• Gypsum Elementary School: Mirian Lara Aranega
• Homestake Peak School (lower): Holly Bukacek
• Homestake Peak School (upper): Jennifer Laackman
• June Creek Elementary School: Molly McGalliard
• Red Canyon High School: Debbie Beard
• Red Hill Elementary School: Paul Witt
• Red Sandstone Elementary School: Matt Felton
• Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy: John Martin
Rookie of the Year
• Eagle Valley Elementary School: Erica Espinosa
• Red Canyon High School: Blake Wiehe
Tiffany Myers Support Staff
• Homestake Peak School: Elena Reyes
• Eagle County Charter Academy: Zachary Craven
Friend of Education Volunteer
• Red Sandstone Elementary School: Kevin Foley