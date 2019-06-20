Edwards’ 6 West Apartments welcomes its first residents

Vail developer Gore Creek Partners, LLC has announced it is nearing completion of a class “A” multifamily community in Edwards. Residents began moving into their new homes in early June.

The 6 West Apartments consist of 120 rental apartment units located on 5.7 acres in West Edwards on U.S. Highway 6. The community includes a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and storage closets on each patio.

The property also features a 3,000 square foot community building with amenities including a fitness center with the latest in cardio and weight training equipment, business center, cyber/coffee café, and indoor/outdoor areas for socializing. Also planned are a “bark-park,” a “tot-lot” and bike parking areas.

Gore Creek Partners, LLC is a real estate development, investment and asset management company based in Vail. The company is active in acquiring and developing a variety of property types around the US, and was formed in 2009 by Steve Spessard.

For more information, call 970-922-3636, email 6WestInfo@CorumRealEstate.com or go to http://www.6WestApartments.com.