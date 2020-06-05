Edwards Access Road work continues the week of June 8

Beginning 8 a.m. Monday, June 8, motorists will experience single-lane traffic controlled by construction flaggers on Edwards Access Road over the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge.

Crews will use the lane closures to install structural steel girders for the new Union Pacific Railroad Bridge. Flaggers will control the area and motorists should plan for extended delays. Lane closures will continue into the early evening each day, and this work is expected to take approximately four days.

Businesses and residences will remain accessible, but motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route to reduce congestion through the work area. North- and southbound through traffic on Edwards Access Road can use Miller Ranch Road and U.S. Highway 6 as an alternate route. Motorists should expect delays through the project area during this time.

All pedestrian access over and under the railroad bridge remains closed. Pedestrians should use the Eagle Valley Trail System to cross the railroad on the path near the Mountain Recreation Edwards Field House to the east.

This operation is a major step in the construction of the new, widened bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad which aims to improve safety along the busy arterial road as part of the state’s Whole System — Whole Safety initiative. Along with widening the road to two lanes in each direction, the new bridge will accommodate dedicated bike lanes and a detached, grade-separated pedestrian bridge.

For more information, call the project information line, 970-446-1001, email edwards@cig-pr.com, or visit the project website and sign up for updates at codot.gov/projects/edwards-spur-road.

For information on travel conditions go to http://www.COTrip.org.