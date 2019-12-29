Edwards’ Alpine Arts Center a haven for Vail Valley artists

Tell your story! Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more email Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller, smiller@vaildaily.com.

Business name: Alpine Arts Center

Location: 280 Main Street C-101 in the Riverwalk at Edwards.

Date opened: March 2010.

Owner: Lauren Merrill

Contact information: Call 970-926-2732, email info@alpineartscenter.org or go to alpineartscenter.org.

What goods or services do you provide? We provide everything related to visual arts, from classes and activities to an art gallery and supplies.

Specifically. we offer: Art drop-in activities for all ages, art classes, kids camps, private lessons, team building activities, corporate retreats, parties, off-site events, an art gallery and art supplies,

What’s new or exciting at your place? We have a new art store, the only one in the valley, with art supplies for beginner through advanced artists of all ages. The store also showcases paintings, jewelry, photography, cards, and accessories that are all handmade by local artists.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We work hard to provide memorable art experiences for our customers. Our art teachers provide guidance to ensure our customers feel proud of their artistic progress, and our activities are designed to encourage creative growth and fun.

Alpine Arts Center is also unique in providing programs throughout the valley. This is one area we are especially proud of, and we devote a lot of time and energy into partnering with local organizations and charities. We strive to serve as a positive and active influence in our community.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Our customers can expect a warm and welcoming atmosphere at Alpine Arts Center. We offer customized programs whenever possible to accommodate customer requests, and we make sure our customers always come first. From budding artists to professionals, we love working with aspiring artists of all levels and ages and work hard to make sure that everyone has a positive experience here of growth, imagination, and discovery.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Info about my background is on our website. Please visit https://www.alpineartscenter.org/featured-articles/34-from-vision-to-reality

What is the most humorous thing that has happened in your business since you opened? Since we opened there have been so many humorous moments, from dumpster diving for recycled supplies to seeing some very funny artistic creations in our classes. The most humorous would have to be when we scheduled a still life drawing class for a 50th birthday party, but then had a surprise nude model come instead!