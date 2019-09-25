Edwards area will see overnight road closures for the next week or so

Road work in Edwards will create several night closures and delays over the next week or so.



EDWARDS — The Edwards Spur Road project is planning for weekend and night work, including several overnight closures of Edwards Village Boulevard and U.S. Highway 6 in order to complete permanent paving and striping.

Sept. 26: Nighttime traffic shifts at the roundabout for road milling. The road will remain open, but there will be intermittent traffic stops and changing lane alignments.

Sept. 29: Daytime paving operations will begin on eastbound Highway 6 and Edwards Village Boulevard.



Both Highway 6 and Edwards Village Boulevard will remain open, but motorists should expect delays during this time. This will transition into an overnight closure of Edwards Village Boulevard beginning around 7 p.m. through 6 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 30 – Thursday, Oct. 3: Overnight closures of Edwards Village Blvd. and Edwards Access Road at the roundabout from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Drivers should expect delays through the project area during this time.

During the closures, businesses and residences will remain accessible, but motorists may need to use detour routes to reach their destinations.

North- and southbound through traffic on the Edwards Access Road will use Miller Ranch Road and Highway 6 as the detour.

North- and southbound through traffic on Edwards Village Boulevard will use Lake Creek Road and U.S. Highway 6 as the detour.

For more information about the project, call the project information line at 970-446-1001, email the team at edwards@cig-pr.com, or visit the project website and sign up for updates at codot.gov/projects/edwards-spur-road.

For information on travel conditions throughout Colorado, go to COTrip.org, sign up for CDOT Alerts, or call 511. Updates are also available via Twitter @ColoradoDOT and be sure to “Like” the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/coloradodot.