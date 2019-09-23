Edwards dog park fence on commissioners’ agenda

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners will hear a presentation on a proposed project to delineate the off-leash pet area at the Freedom Park Pond in Edwards. The presentation is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the Eagle County Room.

The off-leash pet area is located on the east side of the pond, near the Edwards Field House parking lot. The plan includes new fencing and signs and was developed in consultation with Eagle County Animal Shelter & Services in response to public requests. The intent is to create a better experience for all users of the Freedom Park Pond.

Staff expects the solution will limit unwanted interactions between pets and non-pet owners and help manage pet waste. Pets will be required to be leashed outside of the designated area.

The meeting will be aired live on channel 18 on the two cable providers in the Eagle River Valley, and streamed live and available for on-demand viewing at http://www.ecgtv.com. For more information or to comment on the plan, email facilities@eaglecounty.us. A map of the planned fenced area is available at http://www.eaglecounty.us.