Edwards I-70 interchange projects open house planned today

EDWARDS —Eagle County and the Colorado Department of Transportation will host an open house to present the current status of the Edwards Interchange Upgrade Phase 2 project on Tuesday, April 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Miller Ranch Community Center, located at 25 Mill Loft Street in Edwards.

Anyone interested in the project information can attend any time during the two-hour session. There is no formal presentation scheduled.

The project includes improvements along the Edwards Spur Road from Miller Ranch Road to U.S. Highway 6, including the intersection. The recommended alternative proposes a roundabout at Highway 6 and widening the Edwards Spur Road to include four lanes and a pedestrian path. Representatives from CDOT, Eagle County and the project team will be on hand to answer questions and listen to suggestions and concerns.

The planning, design and construction for Phase 2 is being funded by CDOT, Eagle County and the Edwards Metro District. The schedule calls for final design in 2018, with construction to commence in 2019. The project team is interested in gathering public feedback regarding the preferred ways to disseminate information during the construction phase of the project.

For more details, contact Eagle County Project Manager Rickie Davies at 970-328-3567 or CDOT Project Manager Jacob Rivera at 970-328-9937. Information on the project and the planning and design process is available at http://www.eaglecounty.us/Engineering/Projects/Edwards_Interchange_Project/.