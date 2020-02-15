Edwards’ Krasovec Clinic offers Chinese medicine

Kellie Krasovec



Business name: The Krasovec Clinic

Location: Riverwalk in Edwards, 97 Main Street

Date opened: Opened in 2006. I joined the practice in April 2019.

Owner: Kellie Krasovec

Contact information: Call 970-926-6588.

What goods or services do you provide? Acupuncture, herbal medicine, bodywork and nutritional counseling. I specialize in treating pain and sports injuries. I am also one of the few acupuncturists in the Vail Valley who provides treatment to children using special tools instead of needles.

What’s new or exciting at your place? The practice recently moved to a new office in the 1st & Main Building in Riverwalk! We are now The Krasovec Clinic, formerly Kellie Krasovec Acupuncture. Since we provide so much more than acupuncture, we wanted the name of the clinic to be more inclusive. An exciting thing about our clinic is that we provide full-service Chinese medicine. We have a large herbal pharmacy, so the patient will walk out the door with herbs in hand.

To learn more, you are invited to an open house on Feb. 27. Please call the clinic to confirm.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? I combine different modalities of Chinese medicine to achieve maximum results. When I find a tight muscle or a knot, I release it instantly using trigger point therapy. For the second half of the session, I provide Chinese and Japanese bodywork for a hands-on manual treatment style. Then the patient leaves with herbal medicine and frequently, a “homework” assignment based on lifestyle modifications. By using multiple tools, I am able to address a condition from different angles, thus achieving maximum results.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? It all starts with listening closely to the patient. All the little details about the person as a whole paint a picture based on different TCM patterns. This allows me to get to the root of the problem, instead of chasing symptoms. I expect the patient to walk out of the clinic in significantly less pain with each visit.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I have been an athlete my entire life. When I was young, I played team sports including soccer, basketball, and track. I played solo sports including running, dancing, and water skiing. I currently teach and perform aerial circus acrobatics, partner acrobatics, and dance. In addition, I enjoy running, hiking and yoga. During my lifetime of activity, I have experienced many injuries along the way.

My love for athletics led me to Coastal Carolina University where I earned my Bachelors of Science in Exercise Science and Public Health. After graduation, the mountains called me to Boulder, where I earned my Masters of Science in Chinese Medicine. I feel extremely grateful to be able to practice such an amazing medicine and to be so incredibly fascinated with the cases I see and with the people themselves.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? I was out of town visiting my family. While I was gone, they had found a beautiful new space and had everything all moved in when I got back! When I left town we were in one clinic, and when I came back a few days later we were in a whole new space!

