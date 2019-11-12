Edwards Metro District seeks applicants for board position

The Edwards Metropolitan District Board of Directors is seeking to fill a board position starting December 12, 2019. The appointed member will serve through May of 2020, at which point election to the board will be required for continued service to a three-year term.

Interested parties are asked to submit a letter of interest on or before Dec. 1, 2019, to Meghan Hayes at meghan@mwcpaa.com. Sitting board members will review submitted letters of interest the week of Dec. 2 and by Dec. 6 ask three to five applicants to attend a special board meeting on Dec. 12 at noon at the Mountain Recreation Fieldhouse in Edwards. Selected applicants will be required to make a brief presentation on why they wish to fill the position. The board will make its selection and install the new member at that meeting.

Current members of the EMD Board of Directors include Elizabeth Reilly (president), Kara Heide (secretary), Mick Woodworth (treasurer) and William Simmons (vice president/assistant secretary and treasurer).

“Serving on the Edwards Metro District Board is a great way to participate in our community and take part in Edwards’ future,” Woodworths said. “We look forward to the selection of a passionate member of our community to the board. I encourage those interested to review our website to get more information about the EMD’s role in the community and what board service entails.”

For more information on the EMD Board visit http://www.edwards-colorado.com and click the Edwards Metro District tab or contact Meghan Hayes at meghan@mwcpaa.com.