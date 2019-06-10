Edwards roundabout work set to enter a new phase

Beginning 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, crews with the Edwards Spur Road project will transition the intersection of Edwards Access Road and U.S. Highway 6 into a new alignment to begin the first half of the new roundabout construction. The work to reconfigure the intersection into its new traffic alignment is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 13.

To facilitate the traffic transition, Edwards Access Road will be closed north of the intersection from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. During this closure, businesses and residences will remain accessible, but motorists may need to use the detour route to reach their destinations. North- and southbound through traffic on Edwards Access Road will use Miller Ranch Road and U.S. Highway 6 as the detour. Motorists should expect delays through the project area during this time.

Once the new alignment is in place, temporary traffic signals will direct motorists through the intersection during roundabout construction. Crews will maintain two lanes of travel in all directions — one dedicated left-turn lane and another lane for through and right-turn traffic.

Many design features of the Edwards Spur Road project support CDOT’s Whole System — Whole Safety systematic approach to traffic safety. Roundabouts have been proven safer and more efficient than traditional intersections and help reduce the number of serious crashes. Additionally, roundabouts are designed to improve safety for all road users, including pedestrians and bicycles.

The first half of the roundabout construction will occur in June and July. Once complete, construction will move to the other side of road for the second half of the roundabout construction. Both phases are expected to be complete by the end of August.

The roundabout construction will require temporary closures of Highway 6 at Edwards Spur Road West and Highway 6 at the Riverwalk East ECO Transit bus stops. Bus users can use the nearby Highway 6 at Riverwalk West and Highway 6 at Edwards Spur Road East as alternate stops, respectively.

Pedestrian routes will also change during roundabout construction with detour signs directing them through the intersection.