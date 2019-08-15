Edwards spur road will be closed overnight Aug. 22-23

The Edwards Spur Road will be closed overnight Aug. 22 into Aug. 23.

The Edwards Access Road will be closed overnight between Miller Ranch Road and U.S. Highway 6 on Thursday, Aug. 22, beginning at 8 p.m. while girders are set for the new Eagle River Bridge. It will reopen to traffic by 6 a.m. Friday.

During this closure, businesses and residences will remain accessible, but motorists may need to use the detour route to reach their destinations. North and southbound through traffic on the Edwards Access Road will use Miller Ranch Road and U.S. Highway 6 as the detour. Motorists should expect delays through the project area during this time.

Due to the length of the girders, transport trucks will need to exit Interstate 70 at the Wolcott interchange (U.S. Highway 6 and State Highway 131) and travel eastbound on U.S. 6. People traveling through this area between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. should expect 15-minute delays.

This operation is a major step in the construction of the new, widened bridge over the Eagle River, which aims to improve safety along the busy arterial road as part of CDOT’s Whole System — Whole Safety initiative. Along with widening the road to two lanes in each direction, the new bridge will accommodate dedicated bike lanes and a detached, grade-separated pedestrian bridge. Crews set the northbound bridge girders in April and traffic has been traveling on the new bridge during construction of the southbound portion of the bridge.

For more information about this project, call the project information line, 970-446-1001, email the team at edwards@cig-pr.com, or visit the project website and sign up for updates at codot.gov/projects/edwards-spur-road.