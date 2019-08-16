Edwards Village Blvd reopened at Hwy 6 after gas leak
Edwards Village Rd has reopened, please drive safely.
—
Edwards Village Boulevard is closed at Hwy 6 due to a gas leak.
It is advised Homestead residents should detour towards Lake Creek.
Expect delays and use caution in the area.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
News
