Edwards welcomes new real estate office

Compass Inc. has opened a new office in Edwards.

Compass Inc./courtesy photo

Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office.

“The Vail Valley is a perennial hotbed for the secondary home market,” said Heather Bustos, Colorado regional vice president at Compass. “Our new Edwards location offers the convenience and resources needed to support Compass agents who specialize in the Vail resort market.”

The office is located at 56 Edwards Village Boulevard in the Edwards Corner retail center. The new workspace is the second Compass office located in the Vail Valley.

Compass is the leading residential real estate brokerage in the United States based on 2021 sales volume. The company is home to over 28,000 agents in more than 350 cities across the United States. Last year, Compass agents transacted over $250 billion in residential real estate — more than any other brokerage in the country.

For more information, go to Compass.com .