Eight holiday-themed shows coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center

The Vilar Performing Arts Center features a two-story holiday tree each year, shown here in 2019. VPAC will host eight holiday-themed shows over the three weeks.

It is that time of year again when the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek puts up a two-story, brightly-lit tree and hosts a series of special shows to get locals and visitors in the mood for the holidays.

This year, VPAC will host eight holiday-themed shows over the three weeks from mid-December to early January including a performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” according to a recent press release.

The venue’s lobby will be adorned with a “pinefur 20-foot tall holiday tree“ for photos with family and friends.

The fun kicks off on Dec. 17 with Dallas String Quartet’s “Electric Christmas,” described as a “fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electrical strings,” according to the release.

Next up is Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Monday, Dec. 20, followed by “Christmas with the 5 Browns” on Tuesday, Dec. 21. “Christmas with the 5 Browns” is a five-piano concert of all your favorite holiday songs.

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is one of eight holiday-themed performances coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek over the next three weeks.

Just after the Christmas holiday on Monday, Dec. 27, comes Rhythmic Circus’s “Holiday Shuffle” — a groovy, “un-traditional” performance by an eleven-member percussion and tap dance ensemble from Minneapolis. This is one for the whole family, according to the release.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, renowned country singer Josh Turner will come to the Vail Valley for one night only to perform a show entitled “Holidays and The Hits.”

To finish the year off strong, The Doo Wop Project will perform “Holidays in Harmony” on Wednesday, Dec. 29, which melds “classic sounds with modern music.” This is followed by Justin Willman’s “Magic For Humans In Person,” with two shows on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Finally, The Whiffenpoofs of Yale will come to VPAC on Friday, Jan. 7. The a cappella group from Yale University has been performing for more than 100 years.

For more information on the upcoming shows, visit vilarpac.org.