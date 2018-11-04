Eighth-annual Fall Kids Coat Drive has drop-off locations throughout county; drive ends Nov. 9

EAGLE COUNTY — Catholic Charities and the Eagle County Law Enforcement Immigrant Alliance are sponsoring their eighth annual Fall Kids Coat Drive. Over the past several years, this coat drive has distributed more than 3,800 coats to local kids and families in need. This year, only kids coats and outer winter gear is being collected and distributed. Kids coats are being collected through Friday, Nov. 9, at the following locations:

• Vail: Vail Police Department, 75 South Frontage Road

• Avon: Avon Police Department, 0001 Lake St.

• Edwards: Eagle County Sheriff's Office Substation in the Edwards Fieldhouse, 450 Miller Ranch Road

• Eagle: Eagle Police Department, 200 Broadway

• Gypsum: Gypsum Recreation Center, 0052 Lundgren Blvd.

• All Eagle County 1st Bank locations

The community is encouraged to donate clean kids' coats in good condition. Families in need of a coat can come to the coat distribution from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at 1115 Chambers Avenue, Unit B102, in Eagle.

The Law Enforcement Immigrant Alliance, an initiative founded by Catholic Charities, consists of representatives of the immigrant community who meet on a regular basis with the heads of law enforcement in Eagle County. They provide resources and information through education and outreach to build trust and collaboration with the immigrant community.

Participating agencies include Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Vail Police Department, Avon Police Department, Eagle Police Department, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, Bright Future Foundation, YouthPower365, Eagle County School District and several community members.