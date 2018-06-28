Elaine and Art Kelton to serve as 2018 Vail America Days parade marshals

VAIL — Elaine and Art Kelton have helped shape the town of Vail since its early days, and they continue to make meaningful contributions to the town and beyond.

The Keltons are this year's Vail America Days Parade marshals.

Elaine arrived in Vail in 1964, and her commitment to giving back to the community has never wavered. She currently serves on the board of directors for Jack's Place and the Cancer Caring House for the Shaw Cancer Center. In Elaine's various leadership roles with El Pomar Foundation, Vail Valley Foundation and other groups, she has brought her unique insights and creativity to initiatives ranging from parenting education to early literacy and quality childcare.

As a member of the Bright by Three board of directors, Elaine works to expand the agency's presence in Eagle County. She joined forces with Carolyn Pope and published a book, "Women of Vail," which chronicles the early days in Vail through the eyes of its founding women.

"That first season seduced us," Elaine says in the book. "Vail was contagious in its desire to succeed, and we knew our success was tied to that."

Elaine shares her life and her community dedication with her husband, Art. Art's passion has always been skiing and his community, and he can frequently be found working in his office that looks out over his favorite mountains.

Art's tireless efforts are aimed at the betterment of Vail and the entire community. He has spent more than 30 years with Vail Valley Medical Center and Vail Health and currently serves on the hospital foundation's board. He also provides leadership on other nonprofit boards including Habitat for Humanity, Jack's Place and the Shaw Cancer Center.

About the Parade

Vail's annual Fourth of July celebration, Vail America Days, is a top destination for those looking to celebrate the summer holiday where they can enjoy a tremendous variety of special events and activities in a fun and safe mountain environment.

Vail America Days will feature the 2018 parade theme, America's Great Outdoors, and a traditional fireworks display from Golden Peak at dusk (conditions permitting). Live musical entertainment throughout the week and weekend will feature jazz, bluegrass and the annual patriotic concert performed by Dallas Symphony Orchestra, one of four resident orchestras brought to you by Bravo! Vail Music Festival.

The 2018 parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will wind its way from Golden Peak through Vail Village to Lionshead, finishing at approximately noon. The parade will be narrated by announcers at Gore Creek Drive, Solaris Plaza and at the entrance to the Lionshead pedestrian mall.