Election 2020: Here are the Vail Valley towns holding elections this year

Voters in Eagle, Gypsum and Minturn and Red Cliff will elect town council members this spring.

EAGLE COUNTY — In addition to county, state and federal elections, all but one of the valley’s towns will hold elections this year. The only exception is Vail, which holds odd-year elections.

Here’s a look at what town voters will decide this year:

Avon

Avon’s Town Council election will be held Nov. 3.

Jake Wolf and Jennie Fancher are term-limited and can’t run again this year. Amy Phillips is finishing a four-year term and is eligible to run again.

Eagle

Three seats on the seven-member Town Board are up for election in the April 7 election.

The terms of Mikel Kerst, Kevin Brubeck and Paul Witt expire this year, as well as Mayor Anne McKibbin. None are term-limited.

Town voters will also determine if Eagle adopts a home rule charter. That move would allow the town more flexibility in how it handles its business.

Eagle will hold a mail ballot election, but ballots can be dropped off at Town Hall.

Gypsum

Three seats are up for election in an April 7 polling place election.

Terms are expiring for Marisa Sato, Chris Huffman and Tom Edwards.

Minturn

The polling place election is set for April 7. There are five positions available. The mayor’s job, currently held by John Widerman, comes up for election every two years.

In addition, the seats currently held by George Brodin, Terry Armistead, Eric Gotthelf and Chelsea Winters are up for election this year. The top three finishers earn four-year terms. The fourth-place finisher serves a two-year term.

Red Cliff

Red Cliff will hold an election for two open seats on its board of trustees on April 7.

