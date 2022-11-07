Election Day 2022 arrives: Eagle County voters have a lot of choices to make this year

Campaign signs have proliferated at the Eagle County Administration building in Eagle. All the signs face Capitol Street, and are just outside the 100-foot limit for campaign activities outside a polling place.

Sean Naylor/Vail Daily

Election season is almost over.

Eagle County voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast ballots at either one of seven drop boxes or at one of four voting centers in the county. Voters throughout Colorado will make their choices for U.S. senator, governor, secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general and an at-large seat on the State Board of Education.

How to vote Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballots can be dropped off at any one of seven 24-hour drop boxes. Those locations are on the website of the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder.

There are also four voting centers, in Eagle, Vail, Avon and El Jebel. Voters can cast ballots in person, replace damaged or lost ballots or check registration at those centers, all of which are open until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Results will be posted throughout the night on the Clerk and Recorder’s website and at VailDaily.com.

State voters will also decide whether or not to retain seven judges on the Colorado Court of Appeals. While judges are nominated by the governor, voters decide whether to retain judges in office.

Everyone in the state will vote for a congressional representative — the majority of Eagle County is in the 2nd Congressional District, with a small portion in the 3rd Congressional District. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat from Boulder County, is seeking reelection in the 2nd District against Republican challenger Marshall Dawson. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Garfield County, is seeking a second term in the 3rd District while facing a challenge from Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member.

Voters in Eagle County are now in District 26 in the Colorado House of Representatives and District 8 in the Colorado Senate. Both of those are races for open seats.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Routt County residents Meghan Lukens, a Democrat, and Savannah Wolfson, a Republican, are seeking the District 26 seat.

Senate District 8 is also an open seat. Eagle County residents Matt Solomon, a Republican, and Dylan Roberts, a Democrat, are seeking that post. Solomon is a former Eagle Town Council member. Roberts is the current representative for House District 26.

Countywide contested offices

There are two contested races for countywide offices.

Incumbent Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney, a Democrat, and Gypsum resident Brian Brandl, a Republican, are running for the District 3 seat on the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. All county voters participate in that election.

Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek, a Republican, is being challenged by unaffiliated candidate Paul Ageneberg.

Incumbent Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien is running unopposed, as are County Treasurer Teak Simonton, County Assessor Mark Chapin, County Surveyor Kelly Miller and County Coroner Kara Bettis.

Four judges in the 5th Judicial District — Catherine J. Cheroutes, Paul R. Dunkelman, Reed W. Owens and Karen Ann Romeo — face retention elections.

Ballot questions

The back of this year’s one-page, two-sided ballot is dedicated to proposed constitutional amendments, voting on new laws, and several financial questions.

This year’s constitutional amendments are:

Amendment D: This deals with putting judges on the bench of the state’s newest judicial district, the 23rd.

Amendment E: Voters are asked to approve an extension of the state’s property tax exemptions for senior citizens and disabled veterans. The extension would apply to surviving spouses of veterans who died in the line of duty, or of a service-related injury or disease.

Amendment F alters the rules and eligibility for nonprofit groups running “charitable gaming activities.”

Proposition FF asks voters for a tax increase to fund free meals for public school students. The tax applies only to individuals with a taxable income of $300,000 or more.

Proposition GG would require any future ballot initiative affecting the state income tax to include a table showing the average tax change.

Proposition 121 would reduce the state’s income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%.

Proposition 122 would legalize the medical use of psychedelic mushrooms.

Proposition 123 would dedicate existing revenue to affordable housing projects around the state.

Propositions 124, 125 and 126 would alter the state’s current liquor laws.

Proposition 124 would allow smaller liquor retailers to expand beyond four liquor licenses. Large retailers are currently able to hold more licenses.

Proposition 125 would allow the sale of wine in grocery stores.

Proposition 126 would allow third-party delivery of alcoholic beverages.

Local issues

There are a number of local ballot issues, some of which are specific to various jurisdictions.

Voters in Avon, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Red Cliff, Vail, the Beaver Creek Metro District and unincorporated Eagle County will all see a version of a ballot issue to form a regional transportation authority. Funding for the authority will come from a 0.5% sales tax.

The authority will be created if voters in Avon, Vail, Eagle County and Beaver Creek approve the measure.

Eagle County is proposing a 2% lodging tax, which would be imposed in unincorporated areas and towns that don’t currently impose a lodging tax.

The tax, expected to generate $3 million per year, would be dedicated to housing, child care and other workforce-related needs.

Avon is holding a Town Council election. The top four finishers among Calyn Rieger, Rich Carroll, Ruth Stanley, Chico Thuon and Tamara Nottingham Underwood will earn council terms.

The towns of Eagle and Vail are both asking voters to keep revenue collected in excess of initial ballot estimates from those towns’ taxes on tobacco products.