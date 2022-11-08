Election Day 2022: Live results for Eagle County
Live Results
Last updated at 8:15 p.m.
Regional transportation authority passing in all but Gypsum
Senate District 8: Early results have Roberts in slight lead over Solomon
Eagle County commissioner: McQueeney leads Brandl in early returns
Eagle County sheriff: Van Beek leads by a large margin
Eagle County ballot issues roundup: county, Gypsum voters in favor of new lodging tax
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis cruises to second term
Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet defeats Joe O’Dea, reelected to US Senate
Avon Town Council: voters elect experienced leadership
