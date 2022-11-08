 Election Day 2022: Live results for Eagle County | VailDaily.com
Election Day 2022: Live results for Eagle County

Live Results

Last updated at 8:15 p.m.

Regional transportation authority passing in all but Gypsum

Senate District 8: Early results have Roberts in slight lead over Solomon

Eagle County commissioner: McQueeney leads Brandl in early returns

Eagle County sheriff: Van Beek leads by a large margin

Eagle County ballot issues roundup: county, Gypsum voters in favor of new lodging tax

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis cruises to second term

Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet defeats Joe O’Dea, reelected to US Senate

Avon Town Council: voters elect experienced leadership

Colorado Secretary of State

