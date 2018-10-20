 CO Elections 2018: The issues | VailDaily.com | VailDaily.com

CO Elections 2018: The issues

Know before you vote. Use the following links to research all the issues on the Eagle County ballot.

 

 

 

 

 

  • Amendment X (Marijuana) — Changes the definition of industrial hemp from a constitutional definition to a statutory definition.

 

  • Amendments Y and Z (Redistricting measures) — Establishes an independent commission for congressional redistricting.

 

  • Amendment 73 (Taxes and Education) – Increases corporate and personal income taxes on the state’s highest earners and raise $1.6 billion in education funding.

 

  • Amendment 75 (Campaign finance) – Attempts to cut the campaign spending advantage held by wealthy candidates.

 

 

 

  • Proposition 111 (Banking) — Restricts the charges on payday loans to a yearly rate of 36 percent and eliminate all other finance charges and fees associated with payday lending.

 

  • Proposition 112 (Fracking) — Mandates that new oil and gas development projects, including fracking, be a minimum distance of 2,500 feet from occupied buildings and other areas designated as vulnerable.

 

Local ballot measures

 