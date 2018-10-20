CO Elections 2018: The issues
October 20, 2018
Know before you vote. Use the following links to research all the issues on the Eagle County ballot.
- Amendment A (Civil rights and Constitutional language) — Repeals a constitutional exception on the ban of slavery that allowed for slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime.
- Amendment V (Legislature) — Reduces age qualification for legislative members from 25 to 21 .
- Amendment W (Elections and campaigns) — Shortens language on the Colorado ballot regarding judicial retention by consolidating questions.
- Amendment X (Marijuana) — Changes the definition of industrial hemp from a constitutional definition to a statutory definition.
- Amendments Y and Z (Redistricting measures) — Establishes an independent commission for congressional redistricting.
- Amendment 73 (Taxes and Education) – Increases corporate and personal income taxes on the state’s highest earners and raise $1.6 billion in education funding.
- Amendment 75 (Campaign finance) – Attempts to cut the campaign spending advantage held by wealthy candidates.
- Proposition 109 (Bond issues and Transportation issues) — Authorizes bonds for transportation projects without raising taxes.
- Proposition 110 (Taxes, Bonds, and Transportation) – Seeks to raise the state sales tax rate by 0.62 percent from 2.9 percent to 3.52 to help authorize $6 billion in bonds up front to fund transportation projects.
- Proposition 111 (Banking) — Restricts the charges on payday loans to a yearly rate of 36 percent and eliminate all other finance charges and fees associated with payday lending.
- Proposition 112 (Fracking) — Mandates that new oil and gas development projects, including fracking, be a minimum distance of 2,500 feet from occupied buildings and other areas designated as vulnerable.
Local ballot measures
- Gypsum fire
- Greater Eagle fire
- Open space tax renewal
- CMC Gallagher issue
- Avon tobacco age
- Minturn use tax
