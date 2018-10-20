CO Elections 2018: The issues

Know before you vote. Use the following links to research all the issues on the Eagle County ballot.

Amendment A (Civil rights and Constitutional language) — Repeals a constitutional exception on the ban of slavery that allowed for slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime.

Amendment V (Legislature) — Reduces age qualification for legislative members from 25 to 21 .

Recommended Stories For You

Amendment W (Elections and campaigns) — Shortens language on the Colorado ballot regarding judicial retention by consolidating questions.

Amendment X (Marijuana) — Changes the definition of industrial hemp from a constitutional definition to a statutory definition.

Amendments Y and Z (Redistricting measures) — Establishes an independent commission for congressional redistricting.

Amendment 73 (Taxes and Education) – Increases corporate and personal income taxes on the state’s highest earners and raise $1.6 billion in education funding.

Amendment 75 (Campaign finance) – Attempts to cut the campaign spending advantage held by wealthy candidates.

Proposition 109 (Bond issues and Transportation issues) — Authorizes bonds for transportation projects without raising taxes.

Proposition 110 (Taxes, Bonds, and Transportation) – Seeks to raise the state sales tax rate by 0.62 percent from 2.9 percent to 3.52 to help authorize $6 billion in bonds up front to fund transportation projects.

Proposition 111 (Banking) — Restricts the charges on payday loans to a yearly rate of 36 percent and eliminate all other finance charges and fees associated with payday lending.

Proposition 112 (Fracking) — Mandates that new oil and gas development projects, including fracking, be a minimum distance of 2,500 feet from occupied buildings and other areas designated as vulnerable.

Local ballot measures