 Colorado Election Results 2018 | VailDaily.com | VailDaily.com

Colorado Election Results 2018

UPDATED 11:00 A.M.

2nd Congressional District

3rd Congressional District

Governor

Secretary of State

Treasurer

Attorney General

State Board of Education, District 2:

CU Regent (statewide)

CU Regent, 3rd Congressional District

State Senate, District 5

State Representative, District 26

Eagle County District 3 County Commissioner

Avon Town Council

Unopposed candidates

Ballot Issues

  • Amendment A (Civil rights and Constitutional language)— Repeals a constitutional exception on the ban of slavery that allowed for slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. ( 65% Yes, 35% No)
  • Amendment V (Legislature) — Reduces age qualification for legislative members from 25 to 21. (34.5% Yes, 65.5% No)
  • Amendment W (Elections and campaigns) — Shortens language on the Colorado ballot regarding judicial retention by consolidating questions. (53.2% Yes, 46.8% No)
  • Amendment X (Marijuana) — Changes the definition of industrial hemp from a constitutional definition to a statutory definition. (60.8% Yes, 39.2% No)
  • Amendments Y (Redistricting measures) — Establishes an independent commission for congressional redistricting. (71.3% Yes, 28.7% No)
  • Amendments Z (Redistricting measures) — Establishes an independent commission for congressional redistricting. (70.9% Yes, 29.1% No)
  • Amendment 73 (Taxes and Education) – Increases corporate and personal income taxes on the state's highest earners and raise $1.6 billion in education funding. (43.9% Yes, 56.1% No)
  • Amendment 74  – Deals with compensation for property owners whose property values have been negatively affected by laws or regulations. (46.7% Yes, 53.3% No)
  • Amendment 75 (Campaign finance) – Attempts to cut the campaign spending advantage held by wealthy candidates. (34% Yes, 66% No)
  • Proposition 109 (Bond issues and Transportation issues) — Authorizes bonds for transportation projects without raising taxes. (39% Yes, 61% No)
  • Proposition 110 (Taxes, Bonds, and Transportation) – Seeks to raise the state sales tax rate by 0.62 percent from 2.9 percent to 3.52 to help authorize $6 billion in bonds up front to fund transportation projects. (40.2% Yes, 59.8% No)
  • Proposition 111 (Banking) — Restricts the charges on payday loans to a yearly rate of 36 percent and eliminate all other finance charges and fees associated with payday lending. (76.6% Yes, 23.4% No)
  • Proposition 112 (Fracking) — Mandates that new oil and gas development projects, including fracking, be a minimum distance of 2,500 feet from occupied buildings and other areas designated as vulnerable. (42.5% Yes, 57.5% No)

