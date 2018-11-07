Colorado Election Results 2018
November 7, 2018
UPDATED 11:00 A.M.
2nd Congressional District
- Joe Neguse (D) – 58.8%
- Peter Yu (R) – 36.1%
- Roger Barris (L)– 1.8%
- Nick Thomas(I) – 3.3%
3rd Congressional District
- Scott Tipton (R) – 52.6%
- Diane Mitsch Bush (D) – 42.8%
- Gaylon Kent (L) – 1.5%
- Mary M. Malarsie (I) – 3.1%
Governor
- Jared Polis (D) – 51.1%
- Walker Stapleton (R) – 45.5%
- Bill Hammonds (Unity)– 1%
- Scott Helker (L) -2.4%
Secretary of State
- Jena Griswold- (D) – 50.4%
Treasurer
- Brian Watson (R)– 47.3%
- Dave Young (D) – 50.2%
- Gerald F. Kilpatrick (American Constitution) – 2.5%
Attorney General
- George Brauchler (R)– 48.1%
- Phil Weiser (D) – 49.2%
- William F. Robinson, III (L) – 2.7%
State Board of Education, District 2:
- Johnny Barrett (R) – 38.6%
- Angelika Schroeder (D) 61.4%
CU Regent (statewide)
- Lesley Smith (D) – 49.7%
- Ken Montera (R)– 45.9%
- Christopher E. Otwell (Unity) – 1.1%
- James Treibert (L)– 3.4%
CU Regent, 3rd Congressional District
- Alvin Rivera (D) – 42.6%
- Glen Gallegos (R) -52%
- Michael Stapleton (L) – 5.4%
State Senate, District 5
- Kerry Donovan (D) – 59.3%
- Olen Lund (R) -40.7%
State Representative, District 26
- Dylan Roberts (D) – 60.6%
- Nicki Mills (R) – 36.7%
- Luke Bray (I)– 2.7%
Eagle County District 3 County Commissioner
Avon Town Council
- Adrienne Perer – 9.9%
- Scott Prince – 15.2%
- Chico Thuon – 18.8%
- Tom Ruemmler – 7.5%
- Sarah Smith Hymes – 14.9%
- Russell J. Andrade – 11.9%
- Mick Van Slyke – 6.2%
- Tamra Nottingham Underwood – 15.6%
Unopposed candidates
- Assessor Mark Chapin
- Sheriff James van Beek
- Treasurer Teak Simonton
- Coroner Kara Bettis
- Surveyor Kelly Miller
- County Clerk & Recorder Regina O’Brien
Ballot Issues
- Amendment A (Civil rights and Constitutional language)— Repeals a constitutional exception on the ban of slavery that allowed for slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. ( 65% Yes, 35% No)
- Amendment V (Legislature) — Reduces age qualification for legislative members from 25 to 21. (34.5% Yes, 65.5% No)
- Amendment W (Elections and campaigns) — Shortens language on the Colorado ballot regarding judicial retention by consolidating questions. (53.2% Yes, 46.8% No)
- Amendment X (Marijuana) — Changes the definition of industrial hemp from a constitutional definition to a statutory definition. (60.8% Yes, 39.2% No)
- Amendments Y (Redistricting measures) — Establishes an independent commission for congressional redistricting. (71.3% Yes, 28.7% No)
- Amendments Z (Redistricting measures) — Establishes an independent commission for congressional redistricting. (70.9% Yes, 29.1% No)
- Amendment 73 (Taxes and Education) – Increases corporate and personal income taxes on the state's highest earners and raise $1.6 billion in education funding. (43.9% Yes, 56.1% No)
- Amendment 74 – Deals with compensation for property owners whose property values have been negatively affected by laws or regulations. (46.7% Yes, 53.3% No)
- Amendment 75 (Campaign finance) – Attempts to cut the campaign spending advantage held by wealthy candidates. (34% Yes, 66% No)
- Proposition 109 (Bond issues and Transportation issues) — Authorizes bonds for transportation projects without raising taxes. (39% Yes, 61% No)
- Proposition 110 (Taxes, Bonds, and Transportation) – Seeks to raise the state sales tax rate by 0.62 percent from 2.9 percent to 3.52 to help authorize $6 billion in bonds up front to fund transportation projects. (40.2% Yes, 59.8% No)
- Proposition 111 (Banking) — Restricts the charges on payday loans to a yearly rate of 36 percent and eliminate all other finance charges and fees associated with payday lending. (76.6% Yes, 23.4% No)
- Proposition 112 (Fracking) — Mandates that new oil and gas development projects, including fracking, be a minimum distance of 2,500 feet from occupied buildings and other areas designated as vulnerable. (42.5% Yes, 57.5% No)
Local ballot measures
