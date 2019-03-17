Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs National Popular Vote Act

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday quietly signed a bill that pledges Colorado's Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote.

The National Popular Vote Act makes Colorado part of a multi-state compact — but it only takes effect if and when enough states join to control 270 electoral votes.

The bill had no Republican support in either chamber, and opponents announced plans Friday to ask voters to overturn the law.

"With the overwhelming support that (Monument Mayor Don) Wilson and I have received from people statewide, we are ready to start circulating the petitions so we can get this on the 2020 ballot and let the People of Colorado decide how their electoral college votes should be cast," Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese said in a statement.

The Secretary of State's Office said it would complete the necessary paperwork Friday allowing signature-gathering to begin. They'll need 124,632 valid signatures by Aug. 1 to put the question on the 2020 ballot.

