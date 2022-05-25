Colorado’s June 28 primary will test just how much Republicans embrace 2020 election conspiracies

U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks, a Republican, speaks during the GOP Assembly at the World Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs. Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun



Eli Bremer thinks that his refusal to embrace unfounded claims that former President Donald Trump really won the 2020 election cost him a spot on the Republican U.S. Senate primary ballot this year.

“Absolutely,” said Bremer, a former Olympic athlete who in April fell well short of the support he needed from Colorado GOP state assembly delegates to advance to the June 28 contest.

But he doesn’t think the assembly electorate, made up of about 3,500 party insiders, is reflective of the broader Republican primary electorate. “I think that the election-was-stolen group is a very small, but very agitated group right now,” he said. “I don’t see a broad movement.”

In a month we’ll find out whether he is right.

In virtually every major Republican primary race in Colorado this year, from the U.S. Senate contest to the battle over who will be the GOP nominee in the highly competitive new 8th Congressional District, voters will have a choice between a candidate or candidates who baselessly believe the outcome of the last presidential election was fraudulent and those who don’t.

The dichotomy is clearest in the Republican primary for Colorado secretary of state, where the winner will have a chance to be the state’s top elections official. On the ballot are Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a nationally known 2020 election denier under indictment in a breach of her county’s voting system that she’s accused of orchestrating as part of her efforts to uncover fraud, and former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson, who rejects 2020 election fraud claims.

Read more via The Colorado Sun .