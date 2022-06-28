Heidi Ganahl beats Greg Lopez in Republican primary for Colorado governor

Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl speaks during the GOP assembly at the Broadmoor World Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs.

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun

Heidi Ganahl won the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Colorado on Tuesday night after fending off a primary opponent who benefited from roughly $1.5 million in spending by Democrats, most of it on TV ads, aimed at preventing Ganahl from advancing to the general election.

The Associated Press called the race in Ganahl’s favor at 7:57 p.m.

Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and the only Republican who holds statewide office, had 53% of the vote compared to 47% for former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez as of 8 p.m.

There were chants of “Heidi! Heidi!” at her watch party in Sedalia when the AP called the race.

“Think those dirty tricks backfired?” Ganahl said in her victory speech, referencing the Democratic spending in her race.

