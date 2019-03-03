John Hickenlooper nears decision on presidential bid, campaign has permit for March 7 event

John Hickenlooper is close to a decision about a 2020 presidential bid, with the campaign eyeing an announcement in Denver as soon as next week.

The former Colorado governor received a permit to hold an event March 7 in the amphitheater at Civic Center park, according to records obtained by The Colorado Sun. The disclosure comes a day after The Sun cited several sources close to the Democrat who said that he would announce a bid the first week of March.

The location, in front of city hall and a block from the state Capitol, would allow the former Denver mayor and two-term governor to tell his story as the laid-off geologist turned brewpub owner who became the accidental politician.

The city issued a permit Wednesday to Sarah Feldmann, who is listed as the special projects director at Hickenlooper's federal leadership PAC, for an event expected to start at 5 p.m. The application anticipates as many as 2,000 people will attend what is billed as a "celebration." The campaign has considered a number of locations for the event and a spokeswoman declined Friday to confirm the details.

Hickenlooper is considered a long-shot for the Democratic nomination but sees a path as a moderate pragmatist in a race filled with partisan noise.

