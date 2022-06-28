Lauren Boebert easily beats primary challenger Don Coram in Colorado’s 3rd District, setting her up for second term

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert waves to the cheering crowd during the GOP assembly at the Broadmoor World Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert on Tuesday took a major step toward securing a second term when she easily defeated her Republican primary challenger, state Sen. Don Coram , in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race for Boebert at 7:36 p.m. Boebert was leading Coram with 64% of the vote compared to his 36%.

Coram promised to be a drama-free, get-it-done replacement to Boebert in Washington. But 3rd District GOP voters decided instead by what appeared to be a commanding margin to stay the course with the Garfield County congresswoman, despite all of her controversies , which have helped make Boebert a national Republican figure.

Boebert raised far more money than Coram heading into the primary election in the 3rd District, which sweeps across 25 counties from the Western Slope into Pueblo and southeast Colorado. She also benefited from about $375,000 in support from outside groups.

Coram came out of the gate late. He didn’t truly hit the campaign trail until late May , saying he was trying to balance his duties in the Colorado legislature with his congressional campaign.

Read more from Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun .

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.