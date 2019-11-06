Marianne Virgili edges out Mary Nelle Axelson for CMC Board of Trustees District 2 seat
Marianne Virgili has been elected to represent District 2 on Colorado Mountain College’s Board of Trustees.
Virgili earned nearly 53 % of the vote whereas her opponent, Mary Nelle Axelson, had garnered just over 47% as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.
“I am just so grateful for people who voted for me, wrote letters of support or helped with my campaign,” Virgili said. “I am so grateful to have a chance to encourage affordable education, workforce training and lifelong learning.”
