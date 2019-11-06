Race for contested Roaring Fork school board seat tightens

From left, District D Roaring Fork Schools board candidates Amy Connerton, Shane Larson and Jasmin Ramirez.



The three-way race for a Roaring Fork School District Board of Education District D was too close to call Tuesday night as ballots continue to be counted.

With unofficial results still being tallied in Garfield County and the portions of the school district in Eagle and Pitkin counties, as of 10:45 p.m., incumbent District D representative Shane Larson and challenger Jasmin Ramirez were in a virtual dead heat at 38% of the vote each.

Larson had a razor-thin lead of 13 votes over Ramirez. Challenger Amy Connerton was a distant third with 24% of the vote.

There was minimal contest for the two other open seats on the local school board, which governs public schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt.

Natalie Torres will take the District B seat formerly held by Matt Hamilton, who moved away and stepped down from the seat in June. Write-in candidate Matt Cova did receive a handful of votes in the election.

Maureen Stepp will take the District C seat on the school board, as current board member Mary Elizabeth Geiger is stepping down. A write-in candidate for that seat, Molly Peterson, also garnered some votes.

