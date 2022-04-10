Republicans Greg Lopez, Heidi Ganahl qualify for primary ballot in Colorado governor’s race

Republican candidate for governor Greg Lopez waves during the GOP assembly at the Broadmoor World Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs.

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun

COLORADO SPRINGS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez on Saturday secured the top line on the June 28 primary ballot after firmly aligning himself with the wing of the GOP that baselessly believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Lopez, a former mayor of Parker, secured about 34% of the delegate vote at the Republican state assembly in Colorado Springs.

In a speech at the Broadmoor World Arena before the vote was taken, he vowed to pardon embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was indicted in a breach of her county’s election system, if she is convicted and he is elected.

“We the people want fair elections,” he said. “It is time we clear up our voter rolls and stop the ballot harvesting.”

University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl also made the primary ballot, securing about 32% of the delegate vote. She also collected enough petition signatures to qualify.

Danielle Neuschwanger, a first-time candidate from Elbert County, came in third place and narrowly missed qualifying for the ballot. She did not reach the 30% delegate support threshold needed to make the primary. Afterward Neuschwanger alleged the delegate vote was fraudulent and said she plans to contest the results, though it’s not clear how she could do that.

Ganahl only needed the support of 10% of the roughly 3,700 delegates at the state assembly because she also collected signatures to make the ballot.

