Vail Valley campaigns finally fall silent as Election Day arrives; half of Eagle County voters cast ballots early
November 5, 2018
To vote or for information
Clerk & Recorder’s offices serve as Voter Service and Polling Centers.
Polling Centers are located at:
Avon: 100 W. Beaver Creek Blvd.
Eagle: 500 Broadway
El Jebel: 0020 Eagle County Dr.
Vail: Grand View Room on top of the Lionshead Parking Structure, 395 S. Frontage Rd W. in Vail
Hours: The centers will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 6, Election Day
Drop boxes: There are 24-hour ballot drop boxes outside of Clerk & Recorder offices in Eagle, Avon and El Jebel, as well as at the Town of Basalt Municipal Building, located at 101 Midland Ave. in Basalt.
Clerk & Recorder offices will be closed for non-election services, including motor vehicle services, on Election Day. Online motor vehicle services will still be available at mydmv.colorado.gov.
To check or update Colorado voter registration, visit http://www.govotecolorado.com.
For more information, call the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder at 970-328-8715 or email elections@eaglecounty.us.
EAGLE — After a year and a half of electioneering and campaigns, of airwaves and mailboxes flooded with attack ads, the guns will fall silent.
Election Day is finally here.
Although it's a mail-ballot election, it's too late to mail your ballot.
You're ballot must be in the happy hands of someone in an Eagle County Clerk and Recorder's Office by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6.
That does not mean postmarked. For your vote to count you'll have to hand deliver it to one of the polling centers in Eagle, Avon, El Jebel or Vail by the time the polls close on Election Day, or drop it in one of the 24-hour ballot boxes, Eagle County Clerk & Recorder Regina O'Brien says.
"Ballots must be received by the Clerk & Recorder no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day; postmarks do not count," O'Brien said.
30,000 ballots mailed in Eagle County
More than 30,000 ballots were mailed to active registered voters in Eagle County on Oct. 15.
By noon Monday, Nov. 5, almost half — 14,725 — had been returned, with another 1,600 or so to put into the system, O'Brien said.
"All the polling places are open, and all the judges are doing a great job," O'Brien said.
The Clerk's office conjectures that they'll receive between 5,000 and 7,000 more ballots on Election Day.
The more ballots they have early, the earlier they'll be able to post election results, O'Brien said.
If for some reason you did not get yours, your opportunity is not passed.
You can still get one at one of the Clerk and Recorders offices — in Eagle, Avon and El Jebel — but you have to do it in person, if you want to vote this year, O'Brien said.
Be prepared
This year's ballot is long, kind of complicated and diverse. Do not show up at the polls unprepared and expect to make informed decisions, says Jon Stavney, executive director of the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments.
"Don't expect to go behind the curtain or open a mail-in ballot over coffee before work expecting to read and comprehend on a first pass," Stavney said.
Many voters will do exactly that, which Stavney says will result in many incomplete ballots.
"Complex and important decisions come pages after the usual barrage of candidates," Stavney said.
Voters will decide 13 statewide ballot measures. Of those, six were put before voters by state lawmakers. The rest are citizen-driven initiatives.
In Eagle County, voters will decide 11 tax questions, ranging from fire departments to county open space and Colorado Mountain College.
"Those voting the top and skipping the rest will do a disservice to schools, roads and slaves," Stavney said.
Northwest COG hosted several sessions to help familiarize voters with the myriad issues they'll decide.
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
