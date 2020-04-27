Electric outage planned Tuesday for greater Gypsum area

Holy Cross Energy announced Monday that residents and businesses located within the area outlined in red in this map will be without electric power from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

Special to the Daily

GYPSUM — Residents of the town of Gypsum, as well as people residing in the greater Gypsum area, will experience a planned electric outage on Tuesday.

Holy Cross Energy announced the outage Monday, noting it will commence around 10 a.m. and is expected to last until 11:30 a.m.

“Holy Cross Energy essential crews will be working on replacing a pole that is in danger of falling into the Colorado River between Gypsum and Dotsero,” said Lindsey Williams, the communications coordinator for Holy Cross.

A map developed by Holy Cross shows the boundaries of the planned outage. Residences and businesses within the boundaries will have service interrupted Tuesday.

Williams thanked Holy Cross customers in advance for their cooperation in getting the work done prior to spring runoff.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, as we know many of our members are working from home right now,” said Williams. “A helicopter will be performing the pole drop to expedite the process.”