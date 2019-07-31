Electric vehicle drivers can now charge at Traer Creek Plaza in Avon

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new electric vehicle chargers at Traer Creek Plaza in Avon.

Special to the Daily

Drivers of electric vehicles now have the option to charge their cars at Traer Creek Plaza, located directly off I-70 on Fawcett Road in Avon. Two Level II chargers were installed after Traer Creek Plaza applied for and received grant funding from the State of Colorado’s “Charge Ahead Colorado” program.

The two chargers are now installed, operational and serving patrons of Traer Creek Plaza’s businesses, the greater Vail Valley community and travelers from I-70. Each charger has the ability to charge two cars at a time for a total of four simultaneous charges.

“We learned about the Colorado Energy Office’s “Charge Ahead Colorado” grant from our friends at Walking Mountain Science Center,” said Marcus Lindholm, Traer Creek manager, in a news release. “Sustainability has always been a core value of our company, beginning with Traer Creek Plaza achieving LEED certification back in 2006. The addition of EV chargers is a continuation of our commitment to sustainability in the Vail Valley, and to providing value and sustainable transportation options to Traer Creek Plaza’s tenants and patrons.”

“Our group is thrilled about the addition of EV chargers at Traer Creek,” said Jenn Geller, co-owner of Sauce on the Creek, located in Traer Creek Plaza. “All five owners of Sauce, myself included, own and drive EV cars. Sustainability and efficient use of energy are important to us, too. It’s great to share those values with the owners of our space and for EV drivers who can now charge their cars while they eat, do business, shop or attend a fitness class at Traer Creek.”

For more information about Traer Creek, visit http://www.traercreek.com.