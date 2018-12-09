Elevated Dental in West Vail celebrates another successful Free Day of Dentistry

VAIL — Dr. Justin Moses, DMD, and his team at Elevated Dental in West Vail saw close to 50 patients free of charge for their annual Free Day of Dentistry on Friday, Dec. 7.

"We get so many people who are so appreciative," Moses said. "It's awesome just to give back to the community since it's such a small community up here."

Moses took over for Dr. Paul Corcoran, DMD, about a year and a half ago at Elevated Dental and is enjoying Elevated Dental's new location in West Vail, next to City Market. With the new office, Moses said his team was able to see a few more patients this year on Free Day of Dentistry than in years past. And with Netflix, he said his clients are happy to relax in the dentist's chair.

While many of the patients at the office on Friday will hop around from free event to free event, Elevated Dental has an in-house care plan for $300 per year that covers two cleanings, X-rays and exams.

"Get in. Get your basic stuff and figure out what's going on," Moses said. "If you catch it early, it's an easy fix. If you wait until it hurts, it's usually a lot more expensive."

Moving forward, Moses said Free Day of Dentistry at Elevated Dental will probably be in early December, for those who mark it on their calendars.

