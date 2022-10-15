Elevation country music event debuts at Beaver Creek

Country music star Brett Eldredge just came off of his Songs About You tour and performed at the welcome reception at the Park Hyatt on Oct. 2 at Elevation Beaver Creek.

Some of the hottest names in country music and some names you’re sure to hear of soon were singing their hearts out in Beaver Creek and beyond earlier this month. It was all part of Elevation, a music industry event that literally breaks music and let’s radio, film and television music production professionals and influencers hear the music for the first time and possibly give those songs some more play.

Elevation Beaver Creek was modeled after Live in the Vineyard, which is an annual pop music event that’s been going on in Napa, California during the fall for the last 15 years. Live in the Vineyard also hatched Live in the Vineyard Goes Country event, which is hosted in the spring.

“So instead of being in a stale conference room, why not come to Napa Valley, or now, Beaver Creek, and have this beautiful backdrop where everybody can be in that really great space to be open and creative with the artists. It is so authentic, so relaxed and it is so natural,” said Bobbii Jacobs, founder of Live in the Vineyard Goes Country and president of FF Entertainment.

Bobbii Jacobs, founder of Live in the Vineyard Goes Country and president of FF Entertainment, addresses the crowd at the Sunset Cookout at 4 Eagle Ranch on Oct. 4 during the Elevation Beaver Creek event.

In any business, it’s not what you know, it’s who you know and Jacobs learned about Beaver Creek from a friend who used to work in Napa.

“This whole event was created because Heidi Miersemann, who used to be involved at the Westin in Napa, is a good friend of the event and she is now at the Park Hyatt,” Jacobs said. “So when she moved over to the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, she said, ‘you need to bring a little bit of Napa to Beaver Creek,’ so we are now here working with Park Hyatt, Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch, Beaver Creek Lodge, The Charter, and the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa.”

Wine was a logical fit for the Napa Valley, so the event’s structure brings in wine and an epicurean experience for the artists and guests. Those wineries wanted to take part in the Beaver Creek event, as well, so Chappellet, Peju, Nickel & Nickel, Eleven Eleven, Cakebread Cellars and Trefethen traveled to the mountains to do some pours.

Other brands got in the mix as well. Lucchese has cowboy boots and a bootmaker on site, Stanley was giving away insulated bottles and tumblers, Suerte Tequila kept the party going and Gold Mine Cupcakes kept things sweet.

Since this wasn’t a public-facing event, access was not readily available. Some tickets were given to sponsors and charities and other tickets were given away on the Vail Valley Live morning show.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek became the Black Diamond Stage during the Elevation Beaver Creek, a music industry event that shared new music from established and up-and-coming musicians.

“It is meant to be small on purpose, because the moment it gets bigger it becomes just like everything else and we definitely don’t want to do that,” Jacobs said.

For music industry professionals, taking this business trip is an easy choice. Jason Makey is the president of music at STX Entertainment in Los Angeles and has been to several Live in the Vineyard events. He’s tasked with going out and finding the music that they put into films and television shows, so these artists are playing at Elevation hoping Makey gives them some airplay.

“Have you ever tried to watch a movie without music?” asked Makey. “It’s like watching paint dry, right?”

Makey feels that music is a character in the movie and is just as important as the director, the actor or the script.

“If you put bad music in a movie, it really ruins it and if you put good music in a bad movie, it actually makes it better,” Makey said.

One of the artists, Lainey Wilson, now has more notoriety because of the program “Yellowstone” where her music has been featured and she’s done some bit parts on the show. The exposure gives the artist more audience reach.

“Last night I was talking to Lainey Wilson and the whole big thing for her is “Yellowstone,” like it really went from zero to one hundred when she did that show and it really can make or break your career,” Makey said.

The Pretty Wild plays at Stoke & Rye at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa during Elevation.

In addition to industry insiders like Makey, there were plenty of media outlets like Country Now, Hook & Barrel magazine and Country Outdoors on hand to get the latest scoop at Elevation. The excitement was palpable for The Pretty Wild, who just signed a record deal and released their new video, “Xanax and Champagne.” The talented sister duo formerly known as Jill & Julia is originally from Indiana, but they spent time in California and Las Vegas before moving to Nashville to pursue their dreams.

“You can make music anywhere, but Nashville is just this huge community that loves music and they love writing it and they love performing it. It’s a great place to learn and be a sponge,” Julia said.

“It is super exciting to bring our flavor, our zest and our craziness to this next level and I don’t think anyone’s really prepared for it! And we just can’t wait to break those boundaries and see if people resonate with that,” Jill said.

American Idol 2022 winner Chayce Beckham plays for the crowd at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Oct. 3.

Other artists like Chayce Beckham, who just won American Idol in May of 2022 was just happy to get the exposure at Elevation once he got used to the altitude.

“Stairs! The stairs get me here,” Beckham said to the audience at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Beckham has been releasing new songs and said it’s great to be making the connections at Elevation and wants to come back to Beaver Creek.

“I’d love to come back and snowboard here.”

Country music chart-topper and award-winning artist Brett Eldredge was looking for a place to go fishing or hiking. He was featured at Elevation’s welcome event at the Park Hyatt after wrapping up a tour in Europe and across America before getting ready to go on his Christmas tour.

“If I can get on the river or on a trail and can step back and all the pressures of the performance later that night, I’ll do it. I love to go stand in the middle of a river and listen to the water flow by me, whether I catch a fish or not, and just feel connected to myself and to others and the earth. I love that,” Eldredge said.

In addition to performances in Beaver Creek, Elevation took attendees to 4 Eagle Ranch for an evening of music under the stars.

I love the new location, it’s such a great environment for music, because it is just so open and peaceful,” Makey said. “I hope I get to come back to this one and Bobbii does it every year. This is different and special.”

Jacobs said the Elevation event plans on returning to the Vail Valley in September of 2023.

“With Beaver Creek and the surrounding areas as a backdrop and the magic of bringing artists here and having them perform in this type of environment, you just can’t explain it, it’s breathtaking,” Jacobs said.