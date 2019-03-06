Embattled Breckenridge troll finds a new home

Breckenridge's trailside troll will move into Illinois Gulch this spring when the artist who created the sculpture made of reclaimed wood returns to Breckenridge to build a reimagined version of his work.

Town officials revealed the new location Monday night at the Breckenridge Recreation Center.

The new spot was chosen by a task force comprised of staff from different town departments, tourism officials and members of the general public.

They picked Illinois Gulch for a number of reasons.

It had to be on town-owned land. The nearby Stephen C. West Ice Arena provides ample parking most of the time, it's far removed from any residential neighborhoods, and the ice rink is already being served by multiple routes on the town's free busing system.

To keep troll traffic segregated from the existing trail traffic, the troll will be built alongside a new trail about 200 yards into the woods from the trailhead.

Danish artist Thomas Dambo originally constructed the Isak Heartstone sculpture on the Wellington Trail — which ran directly behind a cluster of homes — as part of a summer arts festival.

The plan was to leave the troll, a reward for venturing into the woods, in place as long as it withstood the elements. However, residents felt the strain of all the troll traffic — literally bringing thousands of people into the neighborhood — and the troll was removed this November with Breckenridge's elected officials citing safety concerns.