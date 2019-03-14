Emergency alert: Old Edwards Estates told to evacuate due to gas leak

UPDATE (09:17 p.m.): Residents of Old Edwards Estates are being asked to evacuate the neighborhood due to a gas leak on the Edwards Spur Road. Residents should leave immediately with their pets and all medications and any other necessary items required for an overnight evacuation. Residents are advised to close all windows and doors and shut down all mechanical equipment, including furnaces. Eagle County Sheriff's Deputies will be going door to door through the neighborhood to ensure all residents can leave safely.

A shelter is being established at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel, located at 32138 U.S. Highway 6 in Edwards. Pets will be accepted at the shelter if they are in crates.

The gas leak was reported at approximately 5 p.m. where construction was occurring near the bridge area as part of upgrades to the Edwards Spur Road and U.S. Highway 6 intersection.

Agencies responding to the incident include Eagle River Fire Protection District, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Salvation Army, Colorado Department of Transportation, Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, Black Hills Energy, Eagle County Paramedics Services, Eagle County Emergency Management, Eagle County Animal Services, Vail Public Safety and Communications Center, and Vail Health.

URGENT! EVACUATION ORDERED FOR ALL RESIDENTS of Old Edwards Estates in Edwards. PLEASE LEAVE IMMEDIATELY, take pets, close windows, doors, turn off mech equip & furnaces. Evacuation center is open at Edwards Interfaith Chapel, 32138 US Hwy 6. Crews are on scene working. — Eagle County Sheriff (@EagleCountySO) March 15, 2019 Recommended Stories For You

____

There is a gas leak at the construction site on Edwards Access Rd. Please use Miller Ranch Rd as a detour. Expect delays and use caution in the area.