Emergency services Active shooter training at Battle Mountain High School starts June 11

AVON — In the emergency services world, preparation and training is critical to the success of any life-saving mission. Emergency services personnel in Eagle County spend considerable time and resources in ongoing training to ensure highly professional and proficient multi-agency responses to many types of emergency situations.

Active shooter or active assailant situations occur very rarely in Eagle County; the last event occurred in 2009. However, unfortunate tragedies have happened throughout the United States and here in Colorado. Professional first responders strive to be ready at all times for these types of incidents.

In an effort to be prepared, first responder personnel from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Vail Police Department, Avon Police Department, Eagle Police, Colorado State Patrol, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Fire Department, Greater Eagle Fire, Gypsum Fire, Eagle County Paramedics Service and Vail Public Safety Communications Center will participate in multi-agency response training at Battle Mountain High School during the week of Monday, June 11.

If you, as a member of the community, would like to participate in this training as a role player, contact the Avon Police Department as soon as possible. There will be morning and afternoon sessions from Monday, June 11, through Thursday, June 14, with morning sessions running from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and afternoon sessions from 4 to7 p.m.

Participants planning to stay all day should bring a lunch, and participants must be in ninth grade or older. A parent will need to sign an indemnity form for participants younger than 18. Note that your participation will be subject to a quick criminal history background check. Call 970-748-4040 for role-player registration.