Emergency urgent care facility in Avon to temporarily close
Centura Health will reassess the closure in 30 days
Centura Health’s emergency and urgent care facility in Avon is suspending services, effective 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. The temporary closure will let Centura Health redirect supplies and labor to other facilities treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Centura Health does not have any critical supply issues at this moment, but temporarily closing the Avon EUC will help centralize supplies and resources in the event we see a surge of new patients,” said Andrew Gaasch, vice president and chief ambulatory officer at Centura Health. “We recognize the impact this temporary closure could have on the community, but we are taking every opportunity to stay prepared for this evolving pandemic in Colorado.”
The emergency department at Centura Health-St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco remains fully operational to treat emergency health issues in the region. Additionally, Centura Health’s virtual care site offers live chat and telehealth options for urgent, non-emergency situations, and its website on COVID-19 provides helpful information about the virus.
Centura Health is continually evaluating system-wide resources and will reassess the Avon EUC closure on May 1 to determine when the facility can be reopened.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Vail Resorts’ snowstake cam broadcasts blowback from efforts asking employees to vacate housing
A rouge piece of media received a public broadcast via a snowstake camera on Friday and Saturday.