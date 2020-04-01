Emergency urgent care facility in Avon to temporarily close

Centura Health is closing its urgent care and emergency room in Avon until at least May 1.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com |

Centura Health’s emergency and urgent care facility in Avon is suspending services, effective 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. The temporary closure will let Centura Health redirect supplies and labor to other facilities treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Centura Health does not have any critical supply issues at this moment, but temporarily closing the Avon EUC will help centralize supplies and resources in the event we see a surge of new patients,” said Andrew Gaasch, vice president and chief ambulatory officer at Centura Health. “We recognize the impact this temporary closure could have on the community, but we are taking every opportunity to stay prepared for this evolving pandemic in Colorado.”

The emergency department at Centura Health-St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco remains fully operational to treat emergency health issues in the region. Additionally, Centura Health’s virtual care site offers live chat and telehealth options for urgent, non-emergency situations, and its website on COVID-19 provides helpful information about the virus.

Centura Health is continually evaluating system-wide resources and will reassess the Avon EUC closure on May 1 to determine when the facility can be reopened.