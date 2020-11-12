Employee at Starbucks in Avon diagnosed with COVID-19

The Starbucks on Hurd Lane in Avon was temporarily closed for a deep cleaning last weekend and is operating with reduced hours after an employee at the store tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee and others determined to have been in close contact with the employee are self-isolating at home, Starbucks spokesperson Jory Mendes said.

As soon as management learned about the COVID-19 diagnosis, the store was closed for a thorough cleaning following all recommended guidelines from public health authorities, Mendes said.

Because of staffing limitations, the Starbucks is operating with reduced hours of 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Starbucks has instituted a number of precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Mendes said, including mandatory facial coverings, social distancing, enhanced store cleaning and employee hand washing measures, and pre-shift employee wellness checks.