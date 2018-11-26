 Empty gondola falls off new Copper Mountain ski lift | VailDaily.com

Empty gondola falls off new Copper Mountain ski lift

By Kieran Nicholson knicholson@denverpost.com

An empty gondola cabin detached from a ski lift under construction at Copper Mountain on Monday and crashed to the snow-covered ground.

Nobody was injured in the incident involving the new lift, which is scheduled to open Saturday, the Summit County ski resort reported.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m., just after the gondola took off from the American Eagle base terminal, the resort said in a news release. The lift was not open to the public at the time of the malfunction, which happened during a testing procedure.


For the full story, visit http://www.DenverPost.com.