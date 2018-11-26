Empty gondola falls off new Copper Mountain ski lift

An empty gondola cabin detached from a ski lift under construction at Copper Mountain on Monday and crashed to the snow-covered ground.

Nobody was injured in the incident involving the new lift, which is scheduled to open Saturday, the Summit County ski resort reported.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m., just after the gondola took off from the American Eagle base terminal, the resort said in a news release. The lift was not open to the public at the time of the malfunction, which happened during a testing procedure.

Cabin pressure! Don't see this often-Empty gondola cabin at Copper Mnt fell during safety tests. Piece of material during construction got caught in the grip as it launched-no opening delay Leitner Poma says the lift is fixed, safe and should be open by this weekend. @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/NDAzhbcOgT — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) November 26, 2018



