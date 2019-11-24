Encore Electric earns award for apprenticeship program

Encore Electric received the 2019 Colorado Apprentice Award for Outstanding Employer from the Business Experiential Learning Commission, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the Colorado Department of Higher Education and the Colorado Workforce Development Council. The award recognized five employers from the state that have worked to further awareness and adoption of apprenticeship programs.

Colorado Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera handed out awards and discussed the benefits of apprenticeship programs from several industries at a Nov. 5 event at the governor’s mansion in Denver.

“Colorado’s commitment to innovating the ways our communities can come together to make more opportunity for more people a reality is unmatched. That commitment is not only recognized here in the state, but around the country and around the world,” BEL Commission chair Noel Ginsburg said in a press release. “The stories of apprenticeship we heard this evening are some of the finest examples of apprenticeships anywhere.”

Encore Electric was nominated by Katy Boothby, the youth career coach for Summit, Lake and Eagle Counties at the Colorado Rural Workforce Consortium.

“I cannot express how appreciative I am of the relationship with Encore Electric. The Avon location and their team is exemplary,” Boothby said.

Boothby told the story of when she contacted Encore Electric to host a group of seven young students from Lake County. Boothby said those students had few prospects for a meaningful career in Leadville, especially something that would allow them to continue living in the mountains. Encore hosted a site tour of the construction of Eagle Valley High School, had a safety talk and walked the job site. The group of students then visited the Avon office and had lunch and worked on a board where they could practice some practical electrical skills.

“Four of those young men approached Encore upon their high school graduation and became apprentices,” Boothby said. “Thank you for what you do for our community, our youth, and the Workforce Centers.”

Encore Electric offers a four-year apprenticeship program that allows students to graduate debt-free and with a marketable skill in a trade that is poised to grow as the demand for electrical tradespeople continues to grow well into the 2020s.

For more information, go to EncoreElectric.com.