End is in site for massive Edwards road construction project

Motorists navigate the Edwards spur road railroad bridge construction zone. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say the . $21.3 million construction project, which stretched out to two years, will be complete by October.

Pam Boyd/pboyd@vaildaily.com

For residents of Edwards, as well as anyone who regularly drives to and through the community, there is welcome news this Labor Day weekend.

The end is truly in sight for the massive $21.3 million Edwards Spur Road construction, a Colorado Department of Transportation project that has stretched through the past two years.

According to Matt Figgs, CDOT project manager, final paving along the new bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and in the area north of the Edwards rest area is slated for mid to late September. He noted the final projects for this year include finishing up some deck work, placement of a waterproof membrane and some small structural items.

“It’s been a long road for these two years,” said Figgs. “We recognize that construction is hard and we hope everyone can also see the benefits this project brings. We are getting very close to being done with the project.”

The railroad bridge project, which cost approximately $5 million, was originally part of the construction planned in 2019 that included the new U.S. Highway 6/Edwards Spur Road roundabout, new road and pedestrian bridges over the Eagle River and other improvements. But CDOT was unable to get its necessary permits from Union Pacific to complete the railroad bridge so construction slid into a second year.

Like virtually all other aspects of life, road construction in 2020 had its challenges, Figgs acknowledged.

“This year, definitely the biggest problem was COVID and trying to work and be productive in that atmosphere,” he said. “Actually, though, this year has gone pretty smoothly. We haven’t had the impact to the traveling public that last year’s massive phase had and the project was able to keep the road open at all times.”

For the next few weeks, as the project moves toward completion, Figgs asked the traveling public to keep up the cooperative behavior.

“Over the next couple of months, as we finish up, there is still going to be a lot of activity and there will be some traffic changes, moving people around,” he said.

Specifically, Figgs cautioned everyone to pay close attention to signage and flaggers in the construction zone.

‘”We will get this thing wrapped up shortly and hopefully we will have something everyone in the community is proud of and something that will be a big benefit to everyone,” he concluded.