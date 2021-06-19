End of the line for Eagle Valley lacrosse in 4A semis

After going on the road to knock off higher seeds in the first two rounds of the 4A state playoffs, Eagle Valley boys lacrosse came up short Saturday against a good Evergreen team in a 14-5 loss.

The Cougars, not the Devils, will play for the 4A crown on Tuesday in Englewood against top-seeded Cheyenne Mountain.

What a run this was for these Devils, though. The tourney’s No. 11 seed, Eagle Valley pulled out a thrilling 12-11 overtime win at No. 6 Telluride on Tuesday, then knocked off No. 3 Ponderosa, 18-7, on Thursday in Castle Rock before facing No. 2 Evergreen Saturday.

All those long bus rides, not to mention a lightning delay that lasted nearly 90 minutes Saturday, finally caught up to the Devils.

The Devils controlled possession for a lot of Saturday’s game but struggled to score against an exceptional Cougars defense. Eagle Valley got goals from Zander Kostick, Julius Petersen, Nolan Miner and Eric Hasley. The Devils finish the season 10-3 overall after a runner-up finish in the 4A Western Slope.

Vail Mountain School, the 4A Western Slope champion, fell to top-seeded Cheyenne Mountain, 12-0, in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.