Energy assistance available for low-income households

The Low-income Energy Assistance Program is now available for eligible households as of Nov. 1 and will run through April 30, 2023. Qualifying households may receive assistance to pay a portion of their home heating bill. A Low Income Household Water Assistance Program is also available to help households with their water services.



For the 2022-23 heating season, Goodwill Industries of Southern and Western Colorado will once again administer the program for Eagle County.



Households may qualify for LEAP assistance if anyone within the home is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident. Heating costs are paid directly to an energy provider. The benefit may also be paid to qualified residents if heating costs are included in a rental payment.



The maximum gross monthly household income limit for this LEAP season is 60% of the State Median Income, based on number of household members.



Limits are as follows:

Household Size Monthly Gross Income

1 $2,880

2 $3,766

3 $4,652

4 $5,539

5 $6,425

6 $7,311

7 $7,477

8 $7,644

Each Additional Person $166



Each qualified household may receive only one LEAP benefit for the winter season. In addition to income, factors such as the type of heat being used, type of dwelling and number of people in the household are considered before an amount is awarded to an applicant. Funds for home heating system repairs may also be available.



Additionally, this year, households can apply for LIHWAP in conjunction with LEAP. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program will assist clients to reconnect their disconnected drinking water or waste/sewer services, help the household if facing disconnection with their drinking water and waste/sewer services, or if they have a past due water bill. Funds are limited and are on a first come first, served basis. To qualify for this program, households must be LEAP-approved. To apply for this program, households must complete a one-page addendum found in the LEAP application.



Applications for LEAP may be submitted online through the Colorado PEAK website at https://coloradopeak.secure.force.com/ . Paper copies may also be picked up from any Eagle County Department of Human Services location in Avon, Eagle or El Jebel. To request an application by mail or for more information on LEAP and other available resources, call Discover Goodwill at 1-888-775-5327 or Heat Help at 1-866-432-8435.



An additional resource for those facing high heating bills is the Colorado Energy Office Weatherization Program. The program is available for low- and moderate-income households to reduce their heating costs through services such as insulation, air sealing, furnace repair or replacement, LED light retrofitting and Energy Conservation Education. For more information, call 970-468-0295 or visit nwccog.org/programs/weatherization/ .



The Colorado Affordable Residential Energy Program (CARE), can also help. This program

has higher limits than LEAP and the Weatherization Program, so those with higher incomes may still qualify for CARE. Like the Weatherization Program, this program provides free energy efficiency upgrades, such as air sealing, insulation and energy-efficient upgrades. Both homeowners and renters are eligible. For more information visit energyoutreach.org/care or call 888-266-3139.