Energy Smart Colorado touts $42 million in energy efficiency projects

At its annual Partner Summit, which was held recently in Avon, Energy Smart Colorado recognized its 10 partner agencies for their collective accomplishments. Since Energy Smart Colorado's inception in 2010, these organizations have completed nearly 7,000 home and commercial energy assessments, primarily throughout the Western Slope.

These energy assessments have resulted in more than 4,000 energy improvements for an annual energy savings of $2.7 million for Colorado residents and businesses. These efforts are supporting Energy Smart's overall goal to realize a 20 percent energy savings in 20 percent of homes and businesses by 2020.

Through the Energy Smart program, residents and businesses have partnered with local contractors, nonprofit organizations, government agencies and utility companies to invest more than $42 million in energy efficiency projects. With an estimated savings of 27 million kWh and 777,975 therms per year, these energy improvement savings are the equivalent to taking 5,300 cars off the road annually.

Energy Smart Colorado began in 2010 as a federally funded program to provide energy-efficiency services to residences in the central mountain region. The program was created and delivered by Eagle, Pitkin and Gunnison counties working collaboratively with their community-based nonprofit partners to make energy efficiency improvements simple and affordable for Colorado residents.

Energy Smart now collaborates with 10 community partners serving 15 Colorado counties whose collective goal is to make residential and commercial energy-efficiency improvements simple and affordable while advancing community-based goals for energy efficiency or climate action. To learn more about Energy Smart Colorado and its community partner organizations, visit http://www.energysmartcolorado.com.