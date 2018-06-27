Epic Pass rival Ikon adds new resort in Australia, bringing total to 27

DENVER — Alterra Mountain Co. recently announced that Thredbo in New South Wales, Australia, is its newest partner on the resort company's Ikon Pass.

In addition to 26 other destinations in North America, all Ikon Pass holders can now access skiing and riding in the Southern Hemisphere throughout Thredbo's 2018 winter season. Ikon Pass holders will have seven-day access to Thredbo on the Ikon Pass, with no blackout dates, and five-day access on the Ikon Base Pass, with selected blackout dates.

Thredbo, located in Kosciuszko National Park about 300 miles from Sydney, offers 1,168 acres of terrain, 2,205 vertical feet and is home to the continent's longest run at 3.6 miles.

"As we continue to curate partners for the Ikon Pass, we look for destinations that share our passion for the mountains and are dedicated to creating enduring memories for their guests. Thredbo fits right in, and we are thrilled to welcome the leading destination in the Southern Hemisphere to the Ikon Pass community," said Erik Forsell, chief marketing officer of Alterra Mountain Co.

Thredbo joins a group of North American resort companies that make up the Ikon Pass — Alterra Mountain Co., Aspen Skiing Co., Boyne Resorts, POWDR, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, SkiBig3, Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Sugarbush Resort.

"Thredbo is thrilled to join the Ikon Pass as its Australian partner, and we feel privileged to be the first Southern Hemisphere destination offered to pass holders," said Jordan Rodgers, general manager at Thredbo.

To learn more about the Ikon Pass, go to http://www.ikonpass.com.