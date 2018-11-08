Epic Pass vs. Ikon Pass by the numbers

It's been a fun summer watching Vail Resorts and Alterra go back and forth adding resorts across the world to their respective passes. Soon, if not already, it will be time to put those passes to use.

"This is probably the golden age if you're a skier, in terms of value that's out there for you to take advantage of," Vail Resorts vice president of marketing Kieran Cain said at the Colorado Governor's Tourism Conference held in Vail in October.

Options in ski passes give skiers and snowboarders a freedom of choice, and industry officials say while collective passes give people a chance to ski multiple resorts on one pass, the goal is to maintain the unique identity of each resort.

With the Epic Pass celebrating 10 years and the Ikon Pass hitting the market for its first full year, here's a look at what each pass offers (as of Thursday, Nov. 1)