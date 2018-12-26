Eustaquio Cortina joins Ron Byrne & Associates Real Estate in Vail

More information: There will glasses of holiday cheer available. Ron Byrne & Associates Real Estate is available by calling. 970-476-1987.

Ron Byrne & Associates Real Estate, a specialty boutique firm, has announced that Eustaquio Cortina has joined the firm.

Born in Mexico City, Cortina has lived in Vail and sold luxury real estate for over 35 years. He has received numerous performance awards, including local, regional and international recognition. He has been the marketing specialist for several international luxury condominium buildings and then personally pre-sold the properties before they were built.

Cortina has been ranked as high as 33rd in property sales volume for the entire United States, selling $92 million dollars of real estate in one year; and, his sales volume always ranks among the highest locally year after year.

Cortina is responsible for bringing The Lion condominium development to market in Lionshead. He also worked with one of his prime clients who developed 99 and 100 Vail Road, two great residences in Vail. These two homes have views of the Gore Range and are finished at the highest level.

Cortina also has a very large and well-respected connection to many clientele in the Latin community. Over the years, his counseling and services as a developer and broker have guided many buyers and sellers throughout the valley. He originally trained as a lawyer and has focused on real estate development and sales for over 35 years.

Ron Byrne & Associates will be rolling out Vail Village's newest development, Altus Vail, a 15-unit luxury condominium building which will be built just east of the Vail Mountain Lodge & Spa and Terra Bistro Restaurant.