Evacuation lifted near Eagle Valley Middle School due to gas leak

This story has been updated.

Officials are saying as of 2:50 p.m. that it’s safe to return to residences affected by evacuations earlier in the day Tuesday, Sept. 4. There was a gas leak in the neighborhood of Eagle Valley Middle School.

Officials told people not to respond to schools and that children were safely sheltered in place.

Evacuations happened on the north side of Second Street between 709 and 783 Second Street, and Bluffs Dr. between 49 and 157 Bluffs Dr. The evacuation point was Eagle Town Hall.