Evacuations and other updates on the Weston Pass Fire near Fairplay

According to authorities, the Weston Pass Fire in Park County was at 4,138 acres with zero percent containment as of Sunday evening.

Fire crews did a successful backfire Saturday night west of Highway 285 south of Weston Pass Road (CR 22) to meet the oncoming fire. Highway 285 and Weston Pass remained closed Sunday due to heavy fire traffic.

In addition to evacuation orders on Saturday, Campground of the Rockies Association came under a Level 3 mandatory evacuation on Sunday.

Park County is in a countywide fire ban and that now includes a shooting ban. The fairgrounds are open with space available for livestock. Contact pio@parkco.us or 719-836-4306 if you need more information about the facility. A Type 1 team will take over command on the fire Monday morning.

Chateau Fire

There is a full evacuation for Park Ridge, Doe Valley, Pike Meadow, Four Mile Ranch, Olson Slater Creek and Ponderosa subdivisions between 8826 CR 100 and CR 102 and between CR 71 and the Teller County Line. Evacuations are mandatory. Woodland Park High School is being used as an evacuation shelter. Lake George arena is open for livestock.

As of Saturday, the fire was about 1400 acres in size with zero percent containment.

Sugarloaf Fire

As of late Saturday, the Sugarloaf Fire is 1,322 acres in size burning 13 miles west of Fraser in a remote area near Ute Pass. According to authorities, a smoke and air quality monitor has been installed near the Henderson Mill to detect smoke levels from the fire.

The Sugarloaf Fire is a suppression fire with the number one goal of reducing risk to the public and firefighters. Contingency plans are in place if conditions change.